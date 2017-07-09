Mission: Impossible 6 set photo shows the return of IMF

They’re back for another impossible mission…

The IMF gang turn out for a very cool ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ set photo.

It looks as though the IMF have conquered New Zealand, as ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ star Tom Cruise reveals that filming in Kia Ora, New Zealand has finished… and now the gang are headed to London for the next stage of production.

“Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand!” he said via Twitter. “I’ve had a great time filming the next Mission: Impossible here.”

This latest set photo features Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) getting the gang back together, with Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) now joined by newcomer, Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Fergusson).

Quite what they’re up to remains a bit of a mystery…

But you can guarantee it’s going to be action-packed.

Kia Ora, New Zealand. Thanks to everyone there who helped us achieve the Impossible. Leave a light on, London. We’re coming home. #MI6 https://t.co/VQd22ngdIB — ChristopherMcQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 9, 2017





‘Mission: Impossible 6’ is said to feature Tom Cruise’s biggest (and presumably most-dangerous) stunt yet… but that too remains a mystery. That said, it has to top the impressive plane stunt from ‘Rogue Nation’. And with director Chris McQuarrie tweeting out a number of impressive alpine scenes, you have to wonder whether Tom Cruise will be heading off for a spot of perilous mountain climbing.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, IMF are looking pretty awesome.

And we can’t wait to see them back in action in ‘Mission: Impossible 6’.

‘Mission: Impossible 6’ stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, and Henry Cavill.

Christopher McQuarrie is both writing and directing the movie.

‘Mission: Impossible 6’ opens in cinemas on 27 July 2018.

