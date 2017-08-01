Mindhunter: Watch the first trailer for David Fincher's new Netflix FBI drama

Having launched Netflix Originals into the stratosphere with ‘House of Cards’, ‘Fight Club’ director David Fincher is back with ‘Mindhunter’, a new Netflix show set inside the FBI.

You can watch the first full ‘Mindhunter’ trailer above.

Based on Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas’ international bestseller ‘Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit’, Fincher’s new show takes us inside the creation of the FBI’s elite serial crime unit.

Set in 1979, the show focusses on two FBI agents – played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany – who interview imprisoned serial killers to try crack ongoing cases.

David Fincher’s new Netflix show takes us inside the FBI’s serial crime unit (Netflix) More

So it’s basically ‘Zodiac’ meets ‘Silence of the Lambs’ and we’re totally down with that.

Fincher has directed some of the episodes along with Asif Kapadia (‘Amy’, ‘Senna’), Andrew Douglas (‘The Amityville Horror’), and Tobias Lindholm (‘A War’, ‘A Hijacking’), and the whole lot will be available to stream on Netflix from 13 October.

David Fincher’s new Netflix show takes us inside the FBI’s serial crime unit (Netflix) More

After the success of ‘House of Cards,’ which has racked up 33 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the streaming giant to date, expectations for ‘Mindhunter’ will be sky high, but this first trailer looks like it could deliver the goods.

Tapping into the true crime genre that has seen Netflix win big with ‘Making and Murderer’ and ‘The Keepers’, ‘Mindhunter’ looks like the Netflix show generator algorithm may have hit pay dirt once again.





Read more

Noomi Rapace plays 7 roles in new Netflix sci-fi

What’s new on Netflix this week?

Jason Bateman reveals gruelling Netflix schedule