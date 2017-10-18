Mindhunter Season 2 will follow the Atlanta child murders

Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter’ is getting a second season.

And it’s going to follow a famous series of murders.

Based on the real-life work of John E. Douglas and Robert K. Ressler, ‘Mindhunter’ follows two FBI agents during the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling. And it’s already debuted to a lot of buzz.

Produced (and occasionally directed) by David Fincher, it’s the hot new show that everyone is talking about… and for good reason – it’s absolutely incredible.

And not we’ve got the first details of what’s going down in Season Two.

Throughout ‘Mindhunter’ Season One, the audience has seen the rise of a mysterious figure that’s assumed to be real-life killer, Dennis Rader – aka the BTK Killer.

But while many thought that the rise of Dennis Rader would be important to Season Two, it looks as though we’ll actually be following the case of a very different serial killer.

“Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders,” said David Fincher in an interview with Billboard. “We’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice. The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons.”

Between 1979 and 1981, 28 African-American children were murdered in a spree which was dubbed the ‘Atlanta child murders’.

American serial killer Wayne Williams was eventually convicted of two of those… and was held responsible for the rest – despite Williams maintaining his innocence throughout.

Now, it looks as though ‘Mindhunter’ will be taking on the case.

Interestingly, real-life FBI agent John E. Douglas (the man Holden Ford is based upon) was officially reprimanded for how he handled this particular case.

How will that unfold on the screen?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. But it sounds like an interesting turn.

