Mindhunter killers: who will appear in future seasons?

If you haven’t already gorged yourself on all 10 episodes of ‘Mindhunter’, then I assume the only reason is you haven’t started watching it yet. Like cop shows? Psychological thrillers? How about serial killer flicks? Maybe you like director David Fincher and his 2007 film ‘Zodiac’? Will then ‘Mindhunter’, and its many Mindhunter killers, are waiting for you on Netflix.

And there’s ten riveting episodes of the stuff for you to mainline immediately. Trust me, ‘Stranger Things’ series 2 can wait. For those who have already binged the first season of ‘Mindhunter’, there is good news in the pipeline. Series 2 is already in the works. But actor Holt McCallaney who plays Bill Tench, says that director David Fincher wants five seasons before things will be wrapped up for FBI agents Ford and Tench.





Four more series!

Speaking to Screen Rant, McCallaney said: ‘it was a big deal for me to be invited back by David in one of the leads. Because you know I believe in his talent… he wants to do five years of this show. Five seasons of these characters and so I’m hopeful.’

In series 1, Holden Ford and Bill Tench have already had a number of interviews with some of the lesser known serial killers of the 1970s. The Mindhunter killers featured in series 1 include the likes of Ed Kemper (articulate, fascinating and sick beyond belief), Monte Ralph Rissell, Jerry Brudos, Richard Speck and Darrell Gene Devier all based on real-life killers. Also teased throughout the series has been the so-called BTK Killer who we’ve only seen glimpses of so far. Expect him to play a much greater role in series 2.

But with a further four series of the show to look forward to, there are a wealth of real life killers for Ford and Tench to get their teeth into in the future. Holden Ford is based on real life FBI agent John Douglas and Douglas interviewed a large number of serial killers over the course of his career.

Who will be the next Mindhunter killers?

With the interviews in ‘Mindhunter’ often based on transcripts of the real Douglas interviews, the next four seasons could offer a fascinating insight into some more infamous serial killers. Douglas interviewed David Berkowitz, Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Charles Manson, and James Earl Ray. There are plenty more ‘Mindhunter’ killers to come.





Douglas was also consulted in the case of the West Memphis Three in the mid-1990s. We could be looking at a series that spans over 20 years of Douglas’ work. Though the case of the West Memphis Three has been extensively covered in the ‘Paradise Lost’ documentaries, it would be fascinating to see how Douglas approached this case. It would also be interesting to see what conclusions he came to regarding this murder of three young boys in Arkansas in 1994.

‘Mindhunter’ works best in its interview scenes. If it gets to five seasons, it will give viewers a terrifying insight into what makes some of the sickest minds in recent history tick. Roll on series 2 to 5.

Which killers do you want to see in the next four seasons of ‘Mindhunter’?