Milla Jovovich slates the plans to reboot Resident Evil

‘Fifth Element’ star Milla Jovovich has devoted 15 years of her life playing Alice in the ‘Resident Evil’ movies.

So as you might expect, she has a few things to say about the news that the franchise is to be rebooted, just months after the release of ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’, the sixth – and thought to be final – movie in the series.

“They’ve announced a reboot?” she said, speaking to ComicBook, the news appearing to be something of a surprise.

“Okay, well good luck with that. I think a lot of people with these franchises kind of put the cart before the horse. There’s a danger to that.

“They’ve been wanting to reboot Resident Evil for a long time, and listen: I love the Resident Evil world. I think it’s a great property, I would do it if I was a producer. I think what made Resident Evil so special is that the people involved really loved what they’re doing and really were fans of the game.”

She went on to say that those who will end up pursuing the new take on the Capcom video game property should be wary of taking their fans for fools.

“I would suggest that you find people that have that same passion for the property before you talk about reboots. I think if you get into this kind of genre, people are very sensitive to fakes,” she said.

“There’s some real fans in the sci-fi/action/horror world, and they’re not idiots. They can smell when something is done because people love it and when something is done just to monetize an opportunity.”

Though persistently badly reviewed, director Paul W.S. Anderson’s movies, which have low budgets by sci-fi action standards (the first cost $33 million, but the latter movies have never cost more than $65 million), have done solid business for German producers Constantin Film.

All told, the movies have made $1.2 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film series based on a video game.

It was recently announced that action/horror director James Wan is on board to produce the new ‘Resident Evil’ movies, which will feature an entirely new cast.

