Miles Teller to marry model girlfriend Keleigh Sperry

The pair have been dating for four years.

Miles Teller and his model girlfriend Keleigh Sperry have announced their engagement.

The 30-year-old Hollywood star and his partner of four years revealed the news with a series of photographs on the Instagram feed of Sperry’s sister.

The couple were holidaying in Africa when the big question was popped, with one photograph showing Teller carrying Sperry in his arms while a group of elephants drink from a lake in the background.

Christie Sperry wrote: “These two got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!! Can’t believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! Now come home so we can celebrate.”

The Whiplash star’s upcoming films include Only The Brave and Thank You For Your Service.