Miles Teller denies reports of arrest for 'public intoxication'

By Julia Hunt

US actor Miles Teller has urged his fans not to believe everything they read following reports that he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

A news outlet in America reported that the Divergent star was arrested in San Diego, California, on Sunday, after he appeared to be so intoxicated he was struggling to stand upright on the pavement.

Miles Teller (Ian West/PA)

But Miles, 30, said on Twitter that he was not arrested.



The actor is also known for starring in Whiplash and Fantastic Four.