Michelle Williams to Co-Star With Amy Schumer in ‘I Feel Pretty’

After a string of strong dramatic turns, Michelle Williams is teaming with one of the biggest comedians in Hollywood to show off her lighter side.

The Oscar-nominated actress is set to co-star with Amy Schumer in the upcoming Voltage Pictures, STX, and Wonderland Sound and Vision film “I Feel Pretty.”

The movie is written and will be directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, which marks their directorial debut.

In the comedy, an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis recovers from a fall and suddenly believes she’s the most beautiful and capable person on the planet. This new confidence suddenly sees her climbing the ranks at the cosmetics company she works for, and thereby obtaining the respect of her idol and boss (played by Williams).

Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola will produce “Pretty” with Voltage’s Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, and Nicolas Chartier. Schumer will also produce. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer’s, will co-produce. Jonathan Deckter will executive produce for Voltage.

Williams will first shoot Ridley Scott’s and Imperative’s “All the Money in the World,” where she will play Gail Harris, the mother of kidnapped oil heir J. Paul Getty. She will then jump into “I Feel Pretty” and follow that up with the Janis Joplin biopic “Janis.”

She can be seen next in Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” which premiered last week at the Cannes Film Festival, and “The Greatest Showman,” which bows in December.

Williams last starred in Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women” and Amazon’s “Manchester by the Sea,” which earned her some of the best reviews of her career, along with an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

She is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment, and Bloom Hergott.