Michelle Rodriguez threatens to quit the Fast & Furious movies

Michelle Rodriguez is threatening to walk from the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, unless filmmakers make more of the female cast.

In a post on Instagram, she flagged up the digital release of ‘Fast & Furious 8’, but then went on to mull whether she should quit or not.

Dropping a series of on-set pictures, of her with co-stars Vin Diesel and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Nathalie Emmanuel, she said ‘F8 is out digitally today’, before abruptly adding: “I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise.

“It’s been a good ride & I’m grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years. One Love.”





Does she know something we don’t about the upcoming plot for ‘Fast & Furious 9’?

Fans replying to the post supported her sentiment wholeheartedly, and it’s not like this is the first time the issue has raised its head.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last September about her F&F 8 co-star Charlize Theron, who played the main antagonist Cypher in the last movie, she said: “Charlize Theron is, I think, the most powerful villain this franchise has ever seen.

“In order for me to be a part of the franchise in the future, they need to up the ante on the females. I mean, it’s like a sausage factory in this thing.

“I just need some more feminine energy. We need some more women on the good side.”

Losing Rodriguez would be a hefty blow for the franchise – she’s starred as Letty Ortiz since the very first film back in 2001.

The ninth movie, so far untitled (but one might expect the words ‘fast’ and/or ‘furious’ in there somewhere), is due out on April 19, 2019.

