Michelle Pfeiffer on Why She ‘Disappeared’ and Her Return to the Limelight

Michelle Pfeiffer was one of the biggest stars of the ’80s and ’90s. Her captivating looks helped her gain notice in one of her most notable early roles, Elvira Hancock in Scarface, but it was her talent that paved the way to three Oscar nominations.

Yet around 2002, she started appearing in fewer films. Now in 2017, Pfeiffer is making a bit of a comeback. Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky chatted with Pfeiffer for Interview magazine, and the 58-year-old actress explained her absence.

“I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids’ schedule,” she shared. “And I got so picky that I was unhirable. And then … I don’t know, time just went on.”

Pfeiffer now has three projects in the works — The Wizard of Lies premieres on HBO in April; she will star in Aronofsky’s Mother!; and she will be one of the many stars appearing in the Murder on the Orient Express remake.

“I’ve never lost my love for acting,” Pfeiffer explained. “I feel really at home on the movie set. I’m a more balanced person, honestly, when I’m working. … I’m more open now, my frame of mind, because I really want to work now, because I can. And these last few years, I’ve had some really interesting opportunities.”

