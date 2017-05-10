Michael Parks, Actor in Quentin Tarantino Films and 'Then Came Bronson' Star, Dies at 77

Michael Parks in 1996's 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (Photo: Dimension Films)

Michael Parks, the veteran Hollywood character actor who appeared in Kill Bill, Django Unchained, and Red State, has died. He was 77.

His passing on May 10 was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by his agent, Jane Schulman of Vesta Talent Agency. The cause of death was not disclosed.

During his busy Hollywood career, Parks appeared in movies by auteur directors like Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, and Kevin Smith, who paid tribute to the veteran actor on Wednesday via Instagram.

"Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I've ever known. I wrote both #RedState and @tuskthemovie FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much," Smith wrote. "He was, hands-down, the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform. And Parks brought out the absolute best in me every time he got near my set."

Parks was born in April, 1940 in Corona, Calif., and grew up as the son of a baseball player. His first screen roles included playing a nephew named Tom in 1961 in the ABC sitcom The Real McCoys and the role of Park in a 1962 Gunsmoke episode.

He also appeared in legal dramas like Perry Mason and Sam Benedict, and had the lead role in Then Came Bronson. He later appeared in ABC's Dynasty, and the spin-off series The Colbys, and David Lynch's Twin Peaks, in which he played the Canadian drug runner Jean Renault.

Parks' movie credits included Ben Affleck's Argo, the horror/crime hybrid From Dusk Till Dawn, and dual roles in the Kill Bill franchise of Texan Ranger Earl McGraw in the first film and Esteban Vihaio in the sequel. And he played a villain in Smith's horror films Red State and Tusk.

Parks is survived by his wife, Oriana Parks, whom he married in 1997, and a son, the actor James Parks.

Watch a scene from 'Red State' featuring Michael Parks:

