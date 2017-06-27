Michael Nyqvist, 'Dragon Tattoo' Star, Dies at 56

By Etan Vlessing, The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nyqvist, who starred as Mikael Blomkvist in the original Swedish The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo movie thrillers, with Noomi Rapace, has died after battling lung cancer, his family said Tuesday. He was 56.

Nyqvist, appeared in Lionsgate's John Wick, co-starring with Keanu Reeves, and as the villain nuclear scientist in Paramount's Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, opposite Tom Cruise.

His role as Mikael Blomqvist in the American big screen adaptation of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, based on Stieg Larsson's Millennium Trilogy, was played by Daniel Craig.

Nyqvist also starred in Colonia, opposite Daniel Bruhl and Emma Watson, and played Captain Sergi Andropoyov in the Donovan March-directed submarine-set action-thriller Hunter Killer.

He also appeared in the 2016 Sundance selection Frank and Lola, which starred Michael Shannon and Imogen Poots. On the TV front, Nyqvist starred opposite Dominic Monaghan in 100 Code, the Swedish-U.S. series created and co-written by Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby, The Black Donnellys),

Nyqvist was born Rolf Åke Mikael Nyqvist in Nov. 1960, and was educated at the School of Drama in Malmö. He apparently caught the acting bug when, at age 17, Nyqvist went to Omaha, Nebraska, for one year as an exchange student.

After starring during the 1980s and early 1990s in mostly Swedish theater and movie productions, including in the role as police officer Banck in the first series of Beck films made in 1997, Nyqvist's career breakthrough came with the 2000 Swedish dramedy Together, directed by Lukas Moodysson.

Nyqvist in 2002 played the lead role in the Swedish romantic comedy-drama, The Guy in the Grave Next Door, directed by Kjell Sundval. A year later, Nyqvist starred in the Swedish film As It Is in Heaven, which was nominated for an Academy Award in the best foreign film competition.

He is survived by his wife Catharina and their children Ellen and Arthur.

'Colonia': Watch trailer for film costarring Michael Nyqvist with Emma Watson, Daniel Bruhl:

Read more from THR: