Michael Moore says his next movie will end the Trump presidency

Michael Moore reckons his next movie has a shot at ‘dissolving’ the presidency of Donald Trump.

To be called ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’, the date that Trump took office, it will be ‘the mix of outrage and mischievous humor that has made Moore the most successful documentary filmmaker in the world’, according to a statement.

“The filming has been done under a strict cloak of secrecy and is expected to be key in dissolving Trump’s ‘teflon’ shield and, in turn, his presidency,” said Moore.

“No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked.

“No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

The title is a twist on his 2004 Palme d’Or-winning film ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’, in which he skewered president George W. Bush’s ‘war on terror’.

Moore called Trump winning the US presidential election months prior to the US going to the polls.

He then went on to make a film to support Hillary Clinton’s campaign, ‘Michael Moore in Trumpland’, in which he performed a one-man show in Ohio, hoping to change the minds of an audience of Trump voters.

He’s also planning a 12-week show on Broadway in July called ‘The Terms of My Surrender’, another anti-Trump project.

Harvey Weinstein, who is producing the movie added: “There is no greater part of what we can do right now than to have the power to bring Michael Moore to a mass audience.

“Now more than ever, Michael’s appetite for the truth is crucial. We are ecstatic to be a part of this revolution.”

