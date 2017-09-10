Michael Keaton explains why he refused to make Batman 3

From Digital Spy

Michael Keaton has explained why he refused to make Batman 3.

The Spotlight actor played DC's Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and then again in 1992 for sequel movie Batman Returns.

Nonetheless, when Tim Burton was dropped from the series before the third outing, Keaton also chose to walk away from the Batsuit – and it wasn't because Burton departed.

Oh no. It was because it "wasn't any good."

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

"[The film] just wasn't any good, man," he told The Guardian.

"I tried to be patient, but after a certain point, I was like, I can't take this any more, this is going to be horrible.

"But, look, there was some really horrible taste in the '90s, and I probably contributed to that, unfortunately. It was a time of nouveau riche excess – everyone was known for their jets and their stuff. And I thought, 'I'm in this job for the long run, I don't want this'.

"And the truth is, I'm not boasting, but I was correct. There are a whole load of people who ran things that are long gone."

Photo credit: Sony More

Fresh off another comic book role – this time batting for the Marvel team as Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Vulture – Keaton can next be seen in American Assassin.

The Beetlejuice actor will also reunite with Tim Burton once again in the forthcoming live adaptation of Disney classic, Dumbo.

He will play the movie's villain, so it looks like his days of playing good guys are behind him.

