Michael Jackson's estate threatens legal action over two new movies

The estate of Michael Jackson is threatening to sue the filmmakers behind two new films about the late King of Pop.

Lifetime is producing one movie, called ‘Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland’, while Netflix is behind another project with a slightly more outré premise.

A statement from the Jackson estate said:

“To clear up any confusion or misperceptions about unsanctioned Michael Jackson projects currently in the news — including a Lifetime television movie and an animated film script recently purchased by Netflix — the Estate of Michael Jackson does not license or permit the use of any rights it owns, including to Michael’s music, images, video and films, for use in unauthorized works seeking to exploit Michael’s legacy.”

‘Searching For Neverland’ is due to air on the Lifetime channel on Memorial Day in the US – May 29 – and is based on a book written by two of Jackson’s former bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

It’s told from their perspective, and will star Navi, the ‘world’s number one’ Michael Jackson impersonator’ in the lead.

Meanwhile, Netflix announced last week at Cannes that it bought the film ‘Bubbles’, a stop-motion animated film told from the perspective of Jackson’s famous chimp.

It’s to be co-directed by Taika Waititi, helmsmans of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Hunt For The Wilderpeople’.

Jackson’s estate added that it was planning ‘internal projects’ that will be intended to ‘celebrate and honor’ the singer’s life.

