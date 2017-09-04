Michael J. Fox's 'Back to the Future II' Nikes go up for auction

Oct. 21, 2015 may have come and gone, but it’s still possible to relive the adventure of Back to the Future II. Later this month, the light-up Nikes worn by Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly in his second time-traveling adventure will go up for auction in the U.K. alongside other cinematic memorabilia.

“We’re super-excited to be offering Marty McFly’s Nike Shoes from Back to the Future Part II as part of Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on 26th September 2017 at London’s BFI IMAX proudly presented by ODEON,” Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane said in a statement. “We’ve got hundreds of fantastic lots going under the gavel, including Jules’ wallet from Pulp Fiction and Tony Montana’s Hand-Painted Mansion Portrait from Scarface which is complete with bullet holes!”

The Nikes are expected to sell for somewhere between £25,000 – 35,000 (around $32,390-$45,346). Bids can be placed online, over the phone, or in person leading up to the auction on Sept. 26. The auction will also be live-streamed for fans who can’t make it to London.