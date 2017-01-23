Michael Fassbender Treats A Man Like a Dog in Exclusive Scene From New Crime Drama 'Trespass Against Us'

Michael Fassbender is one of cinema’s hardest working leading men. On the heels of last May’s X-Men Apocalypse, September’s The Light Between Oceans, and December’s Assassin’s Creed, he already has another film in theaters, the crime drama Trespass Against Us. Paired opposite Brendan Gleeson, this wild, careening crime drama from first-time director Adam Smith stars Fassbender as a thief who constantly locks horns with his ne’er-do-well father. For a sense of the film’s wacko humor, have a look at the clip above, making its debut exclusively at Yahoo Movies.

In the scene, Fassbender’s hood faces off against one of his resident trailer park’s filthy, shirtless cretins, who, he soon realizes, is wearing his trousers and boots. That’s enough to motivate Fassbender’s character to begin tossing rocks at the man — and, ultimately, to use a catch pole (i.e., a long rod with a neck restraint, usually used with dogs) to subdue him, all while taunting him with “Who’s the doggy now?”

It’s a brief, bizarrely confrontational sequence, indicative of the tone struck by Smith’s film, which The New York Times praised for boasting “a mutinous energy and an absurd, knockabout charm; even its violence is more quirky than brutal.” Trespass Against Us is in theaters now.

‘Trespass Against Us’: Watch a trailer: