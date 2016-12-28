Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy Make Your ‘X-Men’ Shipping Dreams Come True

One of the biggest subplots of the recent X-Men franchise is the romantic tension between Professor X and Magneto. According to some people, at least. When James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender were guests on The Graham Norton Show, the two were presented with how their onscreen relationship is viewed by some fans.

James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender in X-Men: First Class (Photo: Everett)

More

Norton showcased drawings of McAvoy and Fassbender enjoying a view from a balcony together and even Fassbender feeding McAvoy fruit. Which, honestly, might have made X-Men: Apocalypse a lot more interesting. Drawings weren’t the only items shared with McAvoy and Fassbender. Norton solicited some fan fiction from his audience.

Finally, our favorite mutant couple — sorry, Cyclops and Jean Gray — made some real-life fan art by jumping on a tandem bike in front of a sunny Paris street.

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt on Who Would Win in a Fight: Mystique or Star-Lord?

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram — or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.