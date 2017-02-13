Michael Douglas Confirms He'll Be Back as Hank Pym in 'Ant-Man and The Wasp'

For some men, growing a goatee may signal an artsy phase; for Michael Douglas, it means he’s shooting the Ant-Man sequel. The 72-year-old actor confirmed via Facebook on Friday that he will reprise his role as Hank Pym in Ant-Man and The Wasp (in theaters 2019).

“Getting ready to play Dr. Pym again in Ant-Man 2 shooting in July. Need to start growing the goatee now,” Douglas wrote on Facebook. He also posted a photo of himself (below), posing thoughtfully in front of a poster for 2015’s Ant-Man. (Incidentally, the other poster behind him is for his 2013 film Last Vegas, which makes us wonder if this photo was shot in his personal poster gallery. Does Michael Douglas have a room in his house dedicated strictly to movie posters and artfully potted plants?)

In Ant-Man, Hank Pym was introduced as the inventor of the shrinking technology used by Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) to become the small-but-mighty hero of the title. He’s also the father of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), whose mother Janet van Dyne — a.k.a. The Wasp — vanished when Hope was a child, after pushing the shrinking technology too far and disappearing into a subatomic realm. At the end of the film, Hank offers his daughter a prototype for a new Wasp suit. Fans have speculated that the sequel may dive into the mystery of Janet’s disappearance, with Ant-Man and the new Wasp teaming up to find her. Official plot details have not been announced.

