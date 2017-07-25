Michael Caine has a secret cameo in Dunkirk

Michael Caine sneaked in a secret cameo performance in Christopher Nolan’s new World War II movie ‘Dunkirk’, it’s been revealed.

For those who have seen the movie, Caine is the voice of the officer that Tom Hardy’s RAF pilot hears over his radio.

The cameo came to light in an interview with NJ.com in the US.

“Yes, good for you for spotting him,” he congratulated the reporter.

“It’s shocking to me that a lot of people haven’t, when he has really one of the most distinctive voices in cinema.

“I wanted very much to squeeze him in here. It’s a bit of a nod to his character in ‘Battle of Britain’. And also, it’s Michael. He has to be in all my films, after all.”

Indeed, this means that Caine has appeared in seven consecutive movies for Nolan, starting with ‘Batman Begins’ in 2005, through ‘The Prestige’ and ‘Inception’ to 2014’s ‘Interstellar’, and now ‘Dunkirk’.

“I’d play any part he writes for me, no matter how big it is,” Caine once told Vulture.

“He regards me as his good-luck charm. He’s wrong. He’s my good luck charm.”

