Michael Bay to produce live-action Dora The Explorer movie

If there’s one thing that ‘Dora The Explorer’ lacks, it’s complex action sequences and explosions.

Hopefully – but not likely – to put this right is Michael Bay, who is to produce a live-action movie version of the popular, long-running Nickelodeon kid’s show.

Bay, responsible for the eye-popping ‘Transformers’ movies, as well as action hits like ‘Armageddon’, will make the movie through his production company Platinum Dunes.

Nick Stoller, the British-American director best known for movies like ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’, ‘Bad Neighbours’ and ‘Get Him To The Greek’ (but also, more aptly, the writer of ‘The Muppets’ and ‘Muppets Most Wanted’, and more recently the ‘Captain Underpants’ movie) is writing the script.

But according to reports, it will not be the seven-year-old Dora we see on screen.

Instead, it will meet Dora as a teenager as she moves to the city to live with her cousin Diego, with a release date planned for 2019.

The show ran in Nickelodeon from 2000 to 2014, over 172 episodes, and was translated for broadcast across the globe, as well as becoming a multimedia franchise incorporating books, video games, stage shows and toys.

It found Dora, an American of Mexican heritage, taking on quests with her monkey companion Boots, and over the years featured voices from the likes of John Leguizamo, Cheech Marin, and Ricardo Montalbán.

