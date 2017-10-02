Men In Black spin-off set for 2019, without Will Smith

The ‘Men In Black’ will be back! Just not the original ones.

According to Deadline, the much-rumoured spin-off movie is forging ahead, but sadly without the star power of either Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones as the memory-wiping, galaxy-defending Agents K and J.

It also won’t be the bizarre-yet-intriguing mash-up that had been floated between the comedy sci-fi franchise and the ’21 Jump Street’ franchise.

Word was that Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill’s characters were set to don the black suits, but it would appear that idea has gone by the wayside for now, though it’s said that the idea ‘remains in development’.

However, Sony is fast-tracking whatever the new concept is into production for a 2019 release, so it must have a strong idea of which direction it’s all going.

On the writing duties are Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, the duo who penned ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ and ‘Iron Man’.

Producer Walter F. Parkes said: “ It’s so rare to get to the end of the script and know you’re holding a movie in your hands, but Art and Matt have written a spinoff that somehow is true to the core of the MiB world and yet expands the franchise to a fresh new place.”

Steven Spielberg, meanwhile, will be among the executive producers.

The project comes alongside another major reboot planned by Sony, that of ‘Charlie’s Angels’, with Elizabeth Banks behind the camera and rumoured starring roles for Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong’o.

See what director James Bobin told us about his plans for the 'Men In Black'/'Jump Street' crossover movie below…





