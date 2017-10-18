Memes go wild for the uninspiring Solo: A Star Wars Story title

Finally, after months of utterly unnecessary secrecy, the Han Solo spin-off movie has a title; ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’.
It’s was released to an collective shrug of ambivalence yesterday by director Ron Howard, and now is neck-deep in a maelstrom of heavyweight meme work and sick Twitter burns.
The Han Solo movie is officially titled SOLO: A Star Wars Story. A Han Solo movie without Harrison Ford… pic.twitter.com/AchblM7Mkn
— Austin (@AustinCTweets) October 17, 2017
Guess we know what @starwars line-up is through to 2023!!! #HanSolo #StarWars #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/6AFyIB3IW7
— DSNY Newscast (@DSNYNewscast) October 17, 2017
Ouch.
But showing Ron Howard with a placard featuring the name emblazoned was precisely the last thing Lucasfilm should have done.
Meme enabled. pic.twitter.com/23d6YeKuFC
— Edwina Murrow (@FemiGraph) October 17, 2017
And so it was…
Yolo! A @RealRonHoward Story. pic.twitter.com/cgyfLeQtnG
— Martin Reisch (@safesolvent) October 17, 2017
whoa pic.twitter.com/XiOKwzUjpJ
— Sean Gentille (@seangentille) October 17, 2017
I’m proud of @starwars for taking a stand with the new #HanSolo movie #HanShotFirst pic.twitter.com/qSM8Zn39Rr
— Jason Dead-erman (@Lederman) October 17, 2017
c'mon, Howard, just give the audience what it wants pic.twitter.com/YyKHsYXF9X
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 17, 2017
You forgot one.
It’s an old code, but it checks out. pic.twitter.com/UXbN0iB9jD
— Adam Sheehan (@neumaverick) October 17, 2017
And, of course, there were some of the obvious throwbacks to Ron Howard’s tenure as the narrator on the sitcom ‘Arrested Development’.
New Han Solo film looks cool. pic.twitter.com/7qIAlx0kq2
— SuperHeroNexus (@SuperHeroNexus) October 17, 2017
ron howard: we have a great name for the Han Solo movie
ron howard narrating: they didn't pic.twitter.com/byAbqB6LWV
— tc (@chillmage) October 17, 2017
The name also brought the maker of those ubiquitous red US party cups, Solo, a money-can’t-buy amount of free advertising.
Han Solo Cup: A Star Wars Coming Of Age College Story pic.twitter.com/SO7yRTl6eY
— Allison Piwowarski (@allisonpiwo) October 17, 2017
Fixed it!! #starcups #solo #solowars #why pic.twitter.com/Xej8L0NOTo
— Jay D (@JokerJay13) October 17, 2017
I consolidated everyone's Han Solo movie title jokes into one image. pic.twitter.com/8yM0YJvYD3
— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 17, 2017
Lord, when will it stop?
Who knows, but this rather sums up the situation…
— heath (@heathdwilliams) October 17, 2017
Starring Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, it’s due out once the memes die down, which should be May 25, 2018.
Read More:
Thrilling final trailer for Stranger Things season 2
Has The Big Bang Theory spoiled Justice League?
Fans unhappy with Star Trek: Discovery’s F-bomb
4.4k