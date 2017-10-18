Memes go wild for the uninspiring Solo: A Star Wars Story title

Finally, after months of utterly unnecessary secrecy, the Han Solo spin-off movie has a title; ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’.

It’s was released to an collective shrug of ambivalence yesterday by director Ron Howard, and now is neck-deep in a maelstrom of heavyweight meme work and sick Twitter burns.

The Han Solo movie is officially titled SOLO: A Star Wars Story. A Han Solo movie without Harrison Ford… pic.twitter.com/AchblM7Mkn — Austin (@AustinCTweets) October 17, 2017









Ouch.

But showing Ron Howard with a placard featuring the name emblazoned was precisely the last thing Lucasfilm should have done.





And so it was…













c'mon, Howard, just give the audience what it wants pic.twitter.com/YyKHsYXF9X — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 17, 2017





You forgot one. It’s an old code, but it checks out. pic.twitter.com/UXbN0iB9jD — Adam Sheehan (@neumaverick) October 17, 2017





And, of course, there were some of the obvious throwbacks to Ron Howard’s tenure as the narrator on the sitcom ‘Arrested Development’.

New Han Solo film looks cool. pic.twitter.com/7qIAlx0kq2 — SuperHeroNexus (@SuperHeroNexus) October 17, 2017





ron howard: we have a great name for the Han Solo movie ron howard narrating: they didn't pic.twitter.com/byAbqB6LWV — tc (@chillmage) October 17, 2017





The name also brought the maker of those ubiquitous red US party cups, Solo, a money-can’t-buy amount of free advertising.

Han Solo Cup: A Star Wars Coming Of Age College Story pic.twitter.com/SO7yRTl6eY — Allison Piwowarski (@allisonpiwo) October 17, 2017









I consolidated everyone's Han Solo movie title jokes into one image. pic.twitter.com/8yM0YJvYD3 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 17, 2017





Lord, when will it stop?

Who knows, but this rather sums up the situation…





Starring Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, it’s due out once the memes die down, which should be May 25, 2018.

