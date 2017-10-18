    Memes go wild for the uninspiring Solo: A Star Wars Story title

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer
    (Credit: Lucasfilm/Twitter)

    Finally, after months of utterly unnecessary secrecy, the Han Solo spin-off movie has a title; ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’.

    It’s was released to an collective shrug of ambivalence yesterday by director Ron Howard, and now is neck-deep in a maelstrom of heavyweight meme work and sick Twitter burns.



    Ouch.

    But showing Ron Howard with a placard featuring the name emblazoned was precisely the last thing Lucasfilm should have done.


    And so it was…






    And, of course, there were some of the obvious throwbacks to Ron Howard’s tenure as the narrator on the sitcom ‘Arrested Development’.



    The name also brought the maker of those ubiquitous red US party cups, Solo, a money-can’t-buy amount of free advertising.




    Lord, when will it stop?

    Who knows, but this rather sums up the situation…


    Starring Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo, alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, it’s due out once the memes die down, which should be May 25, 2018.

    Read More:
    Thrilling final trailer for Stranger Things season 2
    Has The Big Bang Theory spoiled Justice League?
    Fans unhappy with Star Trek: Discovery’s F-bomb