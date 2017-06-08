Melissa McCarthy to Star (and Sing) in Christmas Comedy 'Margie Claus'

By Borys Kit

Christmastime has come early for Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

New Line Cinema has picked up Margie Claus, a holiday family film project from the comedy power couple and co-writer Damon Jones, co-creator of the USA show Benched.

The project is described as a broad holiday family musical that New Line hopes will be in the same spirit (and have the same success) as another company Christmas movie, Elf.

Margie Claus will not only act as a starring vehicle for McCarthy but will also be the comedienne’s musical debut. McCarthy and Falcone will produce through their On the Day banner. Falcone will write the script with Jones and also direct.

The story is set in motion when Santa Claus goes missing while delivering presents on Christmas Eve. His sweet wife Margie Claus must then put together an unlikely rescue team and set off from the North Pole for the first time in decades to rescue Santa and save Christmas.

New Line is setting a Nov. 15, 2019, release for the movie.

Margie Claus marks McCarthy and Falcone’s third collaboration with New Line following the 2014 surprise hit Tammy, which earned over $100 million worldwide, and the recently wrapped Life of the Party, which will be released May 11, 2018 (Mother’s Day weekend).

McCarthy has been generating a great deal of acclaim for her sharp work on Saturday Night Live, making delightful surprise appearances portraying beleaguered White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

