Melissa McCarthy comedy Cook Off! to be released after 10 years on the shelf

A movie starring Melissa McCarthy, which has been mothballed for a decade, is getting a release.

The mockumentary ‘Cook Off!’, which appears to borrow heavily from the style of ‘Best In Show’ and ‘A Mighty Wind’ director Christopher Guest, was first unveiled in 2007 at the US Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen.

It sets itself in the midst of a cooking contest and the ‘quirky’ contestants drawn in to compete, following McCarthy’s enthusiastic amateur Amber.

But it soon disappeared from view, and has remained unreleased, until now.

Indie studio Lionsgate has grabbed the film and reportedly re-edited it, with a release planned for later this year in the US.

The synopsis describes the movie thusly:

“Reality-show shenanigans mix with the true-life fiery-and-fierce world of competitive baking in the deliciously sly mockumentary COOK-OFF! As a buffet of quirky contestants prepare for the renowned Van Rookle Farms Cooking Contest, the heat is on to win a one million-dollar prize. The filmmakers follow them as the foodie media and celebrity judges descend on a hotel convention area to see which contestants rise, which ones fall, who will reveal their true nature, and who will find love with the contest’s costumed Muffin Man mascot.”

Also starring Ben Falcone, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader and Wendy McLendon-Covey, it’s due out in the US on November 17.

