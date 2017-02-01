Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn Reteam for Thriller 'Dragged Across Concrete'

By Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

After first teaming up on the Oscar-nominated war movie Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn are pairing up again for Dragged Across Concrete, a gritty crime thriller from Bone Tomahawk filmmaker S. Craig Zahler.

The project will be introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, with WME repping U.S. rights.

Keith Kjarval of Unified Pictures is producing along with Zahler’s frequent collaborators, Dallas Sonnier of Cinestate and Assemble Media’s Jack Heller. Kjarval’s Unified Film Fund I is financing.

The script centers on two policemen, one an old-timer (Gibson), the other his volatile younger partner (Vaughn), who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics becomes the media’s cause du jour. Low on cash and with no other options, these two embittered soldiers descend into the criminal underworld to gain their just due, but instead find far more than they wanted awaiting them in the shadows.

Vaughn is coming off of chewy, scene-stealing work in Hacksaw Ridge, which Gibson directed. The movie has fought its way to six Oscar nominations, including best director and best picture. The movie also swept the 2017 Australian Film Academy’s prizes and earned three Golden Globe and two SAG nominations.

Concrete will also mark a reteaming of Vaughn with Zahler. The actor last year wrapped production on Zahler’s Brawl in Cell Block 99, a prison drama that also counts Jennifer Carpenter and Don Johnson in its cast.

Gibson is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson, Vaughn by WME and Jackoway Tyerman. Zahler is repped by UTA, Cinestate, and Ziffren Brittenham.

