Mel Brooks says what we're all thinking about The One Show

BBC One’s ‘The One Show’ has been on the air since 2006, yet only now, thanks to Mel Brooks, has someone finally said what we’re all thinking.

He was making an appearance on last night’s instalment of the magazine show, when it seems he couldn’t remain silent during one of its trademark jarring shifts of tone.

While the motley and mismatched crew of Brooks, Russell Crowe, Lesley Joseph and Ross Noble sat opposite on the sofa, Matt Baker began to introduce a segment about a woman called Patricia hoping to find her long lost father.

(Credit: BBC) More

“What a crazy show this is,” he blurted out to howls of laughter from the studio audience, the guests and the hosts.

Trying to reign the hilarity back in, co-host Alex Jones said: “Let’s focus on Patricia now, alight?”

“OK,” Brooks goes on, “but this is nuts.”

Finally.

Read More:

Spider-Man: Homecoming is 2017’s biggest superhero movie

Avatar 2: all we know so far

Matt Damon cameo rumoured in Thor: Ragnarok