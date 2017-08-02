Mega haul of film and TV memorabilia going up for auction in the UK

An original C3PO head from ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ is going up for auction in London (credit: Lucasfilm)

An impressive horde of memorabilia from film and television, said to be worth upwards of £2 million, is set to go under the hammer in the UK later this year.

This will be the fourth annual auction held by London’s Prop Store, and will be held at the BFI IMAX, in conjunction with Odeon Cinemas, on 26 September. The items up for auction will first go on public display at the BFI IMAX from 7 September.

A total of 600 ‘rare and iconic’ lots will be up for auction, many from some of the biggest movies of the past four decades, and they’re expected to fetch handsome sums.

The items estimated to fetch the highest sums are a C3PO special effects head used in ‘The Empire Strikes Back,’ expected to make somewhere between £60-80,000; a bullwhip used by Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,’ expected to sell for £50-70,000; and a jacket worn by Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining,’ expected to sell for £30-50,000.

A Star-Lord mask from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is also up for auction (credit: Marvel Studios) More

There are more contemporary items included as well, with a Star-Lord helmet worn by Chris Pratt in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ estimated to go for between £30-50,000.

Other items up for auction include Christopher Reeve’s tunic from ‘Superman IV: The Quest for Peace,’ Tom Cruise’s flight suit from ‘Top Gun,’ Arnold Schwarzenegger’s costume from ‘Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,’ Michael J Fox’s futuristic shoes from ‘Back to the Future Part II,’ an Alien suit from ‘Aliens,’ Will Ferrell’s suit from ‘Elf,’ Jack Nicholson’s suit from ‘Batman,’ and Samuel L Jackson’s wallet – the one that says ‘bad you-know-what’ – from ‘Pulp Fiction.’

More affordable items will also be up for auction, including playing cards from ‘Casino Royale,’ and ‘Harry Potter’ items signed by Daniel Radcliffe, whose asking prices are expected to be in the hundreds.

Jack Nicholson’s jacket from ‘The Shining’ is expected to be one of the most sought-after items (credit: Warner Bros) More

Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane remarks, “After achieving astonishing sales last year, we’re super-excited to announce our fourth live auction in London and pleased to be partnering with ODEON again. September 2017 brings an opportunity for us to bring a global audience of film fans and collectors to London’s BFI IMAX, to visit the free exhibition and place bids in our auction to secure original pieces of film and TV history.”

In addition, Sylvia Woon, Interim Commercial Director at ODEON UK & Ireland said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back Prop Store to London’s BFI IMAX for another fantastic auction. The incredible items they curate for film fans get bigger and better every time, and this year is no exception with a range of modern film props from the likes of Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as classic titles like Aliens and the Indiana Jones films.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests through our doors to see them in person, and enjoy some fantastic entertainment on Britain’s largest screen at the same time.”

To learn more about the auction, visit the official websites of Prop Store and BFI IMAX.

