Meet Sir Patrick Stewart's Poop in new Emoji Movie trailer
We still can’t quite believe it’s real, either. Here is esteemed thespian and Knight of the British Empire Sir Patrick Stewart, playing… the Poop Emoji.
Yes, the 76-year old British acting legend voices the most unseemly of Emojis in ‘The Emoji Movie’ – and his casting goes some way to indicate what an unorthodox endeavour the animated feature should prove to be.
This new, brief trailer focuses entirely on Stewart’s Poop (not a sentence that’s ever going to feel quite right), who – despite outward appearances – seems like quite a debonair chap. Even if he is, to quote the trailer, “full of himself.”
From director/co-writer Tony Leondis (‘Igor’), ‘The Emoji Movie’ centres on an emoji named Gene, voiced by TJ Miller, who embarks on an epic quest (or, as the synopsis puts it, ‘app-venture’) across Textopolis, a city inside a phone.
Joining Stewart and Miller in the voice cast are, amongst others, Anna Farris, Sofia Vergara, James Corden and Christina Aguilera.
Yes, it seems almost too absurd to be for real, but ‘The Lego Movie’ and its recent spin-off ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ proved that truly great animated films can come from such unlikely starting places. And we suspect that Patrick Stewart voicing a piece of poo should justify the ticket price alone.
‘The Emoji Movie’ is in UK cinemas on 2 August.
