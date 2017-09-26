Meet Sia's character Songbird Serenade in a clip from 'My Little Pony: The Movie' (exclusive)

Sia doesn’t play herself in My Little Pony: The Movie. Which would be ridiculous because it’s an animated movie featuring the anthropomorphic ponies first made famous by the popular Hasbro toy line.

But if you’ve ever wondered how the music sensation would appear if she were to manifest as a Little Pony, your dreams have been answered.

In the new feature film, the Australian singer-songwriter voices Songbird Serenade, a pop-star pony whose long-banged, half-blonde, half-brunette mane feels awfully familiar.

You can get an exclusive first look at Sia’s spirit pony in the exclusive clip above, where she’s encountered by the nervous Twilight Sparkle (Tara Strong).

Directed by Jayson Thiessen, My Little Pony: The Movie also features the voices of Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, and Taye Diggs. It opens everywhere Oct. 5.

Watch the trailer:





