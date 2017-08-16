Meet the cast of the new Marvel’s Inhumans TV show

It’s one of the boldest parts of the Marvel universe and also one of the most epic, which probably explains why the new ‘Inhumans’ TV show is starting out on IMAX screens before heading to television.

But before ‘Inhumans’ hits IMAX screens on 1st September, let’s find out who are the stars taking some of the most iconic characters in comics and making them a reality? Here’s the breakdown.

Anson Mount – Black Bolt

The 44-year-old plays the regal leader of the Inhumans, a king who can’t speak since his voice causes immense destruction. Mount got his big break romancing Britney Spears in the pop star’s 2002 cinematic effort ‘Crossroads’, a role he prepared for by running his lines with Robert De Niro.

The Illinois native has had a busy career on both big and small screens, recently winning praise for his portrayal of a former Confederate soldier in the gritty cable series ‘Hell on Wheels’.

Serinda Swan – Medusa

She is the Queen of Attilan and Black Bolt’s wife, a flame-haired heroine whose magical hair has a life of its own. An enthusiastic child gymnast who has since modelled everything from jeans to exercise clothes, she appeared in ‘TRON: Legacy’ and found success in crime series ‘Breakout Kings’.

And if you’re wondering what her name means, it’s a type of Tibetan flute.

Iwan Rheon – Maximus

Maximus Black Bolt’s brother, an Inhuman doesn’t seem to have any superpowers in the show and survives on cunning and ambition as he attempts to take over his sibling’s throne. He is played by a 32-year-old Welshman, best known as the brutal Ramsay Bolton in ‘Game of Thrones’.

A native Welsh speaker and brilliant singer, Rheon has released his own solo material, while also winning an Olivier award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical thanks to his performance in ‘Spring Awakening’ back in 2010. British audiences will also recognise him as Simon in another superhero show, ‘Misfits’, in which he could turn invisible.

Eme Ikwuakor – Gorgon

An intimidating army commander and Black Bolt’s cousin, Gorgon has hooves which can create seismic waves.

The man who plays him (his surname is pronounced Ik-walker) is a 32-year-old Colorado native of Nigerian descent and one of triplets. A former hardcore decathlete, he didn’t even consider acting until college, where he was on a track and field scholarship. But a savvy teacher convinced him to have a go at performing and since then he’s played a SWAT team leader opposite Halle Berry in TV’s ‘Extant’ and even appeared trying to defeat a bunch of kids in quiz show ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader’.

