Maze Runner: The Death Cure teases a new trailer

‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ is about to get its first trailer.

And it should be arriving later today.

After escaping the Glade and navigating the perils of the Scorch, it looks as though Dylan O’Brien and his band of scrappy youths are back… and they’re bringing the fight back to the shadowy organisation, WCKD.

Can’t wait to see more? Then you’re in luck – the first full trailer is coming today.

‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ sees Dylan Obrien returning to the role of Thomas… and was originally supposed to debut on 17 February 2017.

But the production was postponed after Dylan suffered an injury on set, which required several months of rest and rehabilitation. Thankfully, he’s back and he’s better than ever.

And now ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ is back on track.

After fighting off WCKD at the end of ‘Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials’, it’s down to Thomas to find a cure for the deadly disease known as Flare.

But there’s one problem…

His new mission takes Thomas and his friends into the legendary Last City – a WCKD controlled labyrinth which will likely turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. But if they get through it alive, they might just get the answers they’re looking for… and a cure for the Flare.

Intriguing stuff… and we can’t wait to see the trailer.

‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ stars Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Nathalie Emmanuel, Katherine McNamara, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rosa Salazar, Giancarlo Esposito, Walton Goggins, and Patricia Clarkson.

Wes Ball directed the movie, based on a script by T.S. Nowlin.

‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ heads to cinemas on 9 February 2018.

