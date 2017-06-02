Mayor of Austin takes down angry man over Wonder Woman's women-only screenings

Burned… Mayor of Austin replies to horribly sexist letter from a man furious about the women-only screenings of Wonder Woman – Credit: Warner Bros

It seems some guys are still a bit angry about a cinema in Austin, Texas, organising two women-only screenings of the new ‘Wonder Woman’ movie.

One chap was so cross with the whole business that he even wrote to the city’s mayor, Steve Adler, to voice an official complaint.

“I hope every man will boycott Austin and do what he can to diminish Austin and to cause damage to the city’s image,” wrote Richard A. Ameduri, part of a rather lengthy grievance.

“The theater that pandered to the sexism typical of women will, I hope, regret it’s decision.

“Name something invented by a woman!” he went on, veering from the point somewhat.

“Achievements by the second rate gender pale in comparison to virtually everything great in human history was accomplished by men, not women.

“Does Austin stand for gender equality or for kissing up to women? Don’t bother to respond. I already know the answer. I do not hate women. I hate their rampant hypocrisy and the hypocrisy of the ‘women’s movement.’

“Women do not want gender equality; they want more for women. Don’t bother to respond because I am sure your cowardice will generate nothing worth reading.”

However, Mr Adler *did* respond. Though not in affirmation, but with his own lasso of truth.

“Dear Mr.Ameduri,” he wrote back.

“I am writing to alert you that your email account has been hacked by an unfortunate and unusually hostile individual. Please remedy your account’s security right away, lest this person’s uninformed and sexist rantings give you a bad name. After all, we men have to look out for each other!

“What if someone thought you didn’t know that women invented medical syringes, life rafts, fire escapes, central and solar heating, a war-time communications system for radio-controlling torpedoes that laid the technological foundations for everything from Wi-Fi to GPS, and beer?

“And I hesitate to imagine how embarrassed you’d be if someone thought you were upset that a private business was realizing a business opportunity by reserving one screening this weekend for women to see a superhero movie.

“You and I are serious men of substance with little time for the delicate sensitivities displayed by the pitiful creature who maligned your good name and sterling character by writing that abysmal email. I trust the news that your email account has been hacked does not cause you undue alarm and wish you well in securing your account. And in the future, should your travels take you to Austin, please know that everyone is welcome here, even people like those who wrote that email whose views are an embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense.

“Yours sincerely, Steve Adler.”

Oof. Head here to see the exchange in full…

The women-only screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’ take place at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin on June 6.

