Matthew Vaughn wants to make another Fantastic 4

Matthew Vaughn wants to make a ‘Fantastic 4’ movie.

And it wouldn’t be the first time.

During an interview with Cinema Blend, the ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ director revealed that he’d love to make a ‘Fantastic 4’ movie… to atone for the last one.

“I wouldn’t mind maybe making a Fantastic Four film to apologize to everyone out there that maybe it didn’t go very well for them,” he explained. “It’s brilliant. One of my favourites is the Fantastic Four, so maybe one day I’ll try and rectify the mistake.”

Of course, Vaughn almost directed the last ‘Fantastic 4’.

But after pulling out of the film in favour of ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’, it seems he left the production in disarray. And in the end, it didn’t turn out well for anyone involved.

‘Chronicle’ director Josh Trank took over the film, which became infamous for its on-set troubles between the young director and the film’s stars. On release, the film was critically panned – scoring a dismal 9% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Matthew Vaughn did produce the movie.

But now it looks as though he wants to right that wrong, and make his own ‘Fantastic Four’ film to make amends.

Could he really redeem the franchise?

Well, it’s only been two years since the dismally-received ‘Fantastic 4’ appeared in cinemas… and perhaps we need a bit more time for those wounds to heal. Still, with rumours of a Doctor Doom solo film and a child-focussed ‘Fantastic Four’ flick in the works, it could be time for him to get behind the camera.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

