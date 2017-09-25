Matthew Vaughn interview: "When the world’s bad, people need to be uplifted'

Few people have had an as varied career as Matthew Vaughn. Having started as a producer, Vaughn has gone on to direct numerous well-received films, including British crime thriller Layer Cake, fantasy adventure Stardust, controversial black comedy Kick-Ass, superhero blockbuster X-Men: First Class, and — of course — Kingsman: The Secret Service.

However, one thing Vaughn has never tackled is a sequel — until now. Kingsman: The Golden Circle marks Vaughn’s first time returning to a franchise as director (he acted as producer on Kick-Ass 2 and X-Men: Days of Future Past). So what drew him back to this project in particular?

“We loved the characters,” he says. “And we wanted to continue the storyline, carry on giving these characters story arks and expand the world we created. But I wanted to make a film that’s worth making rather than a sequel that’s just a sequel.”

Vaughn’s sat in a large London hotel room, leg outstretched due to a broken foot (“Two toes exploded on me literally. Now, whenever I see a torture scene I will have a lot more sympathy”). Compared to the hallway, where actors — including Taron Egerton, Jeff Bridges, and Mark Strong — are being ferried around by publicists, the room seems remarkably calm. The perfect setting to talk about one of the year’s noisiest films.

“It’s very hard to be original twice,” Vaughn says, discussing the most challenging aspects of returning to an already nicely wrapped story. “People want what they loved about the first film, but if you do have too much of the same people say ‘this is too repetitive and boring’. Then, if you make it completely different, people say ‘that’s not a sequel’.”

Vaughn always knew that meant not going the classic Bond route of resetting the story each time. Despite all the comparisons, Vaughn — along with writing collaborator Jane Goldman — wanted Eggsy’s story to continue, using the Empire Strikes Back and Godfather II as inspiration.

“If I wanted to make a Bond movie then I would go and make a Bond movie,” he says bluntly. “When we made the first film, everyone compared it to either Austin Powers or Bond. But Kingsman’s Kingsman. It’s just fun and entertaining. A celebration of spy films, English culture, and everything I like.”

Whilst the first film was certainly entertaining — receiving stellar reviews across the board — many people found one scene a little too much. The Secret Service finished with Eggsy having anal sex with Hanna Alström’s character, Princess Tilde of Sweden.

“The criticism of that scene astonishes me because we’re an R-rated movie,” Vaughn says. "The Bond movies have all ended with pure misogynistic innuendo, but everyone thinks that’s funny. I haven’t read any complaints about that. It was supposed to be funny and a wink to ‘can you believe this is how they used to end movies?’ I genuinely didn’t think this would cause that much controversy. Anal sex is maybe a massive taboo and maybe I’m more open-minded.”

Despite the controversy — and multiple interviews dedicated to defending the moment — Vaughn decided to double down with The Golden Circle, once again including a scene likely to aggravate. Mid-way through the film, at Glastonbury music festival, the protagonist Eggsy has consensual sex with another character, but non-consensually plants a tracking device inside her vagina.

