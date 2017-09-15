Matthew Vaughn confirms he's "had chats" about directing a Superman movie

Could Matthew Vaughn go from ‘Kingsman’ to the DC Extended Universe? It sounds like we shouldn’t rule out the idea just yet.

Ahead of the release of superspy sequel ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle,’ the British writer-director admits to HeyUGuys that, as reported earlier this year, he has met with Warner Bros/DC to discuss the possibility of helming a sequel to Superman solo movie ‘Man of Steel.’

Vaughn states, “I have had chats about Superman. I love Superman; I like superheroes. I’m nervous of the world suddenly being sick of superheroes, and me being the guy that, if I did another superhero film that starts the trend of everyone not liking them anymore.

“But if somebody asks me to do ‘Indiana Jones,’ most of the superheroes, or ‘Star Wars,’ the fanboy in me just can’t help but be excited; ‘oh my God, this could be great.’ So never say never.”

Vaughn does have a fair bit of experience in the superhero/comic book movie arena. As well as adapting Mark Millar’s comic books ‘Kick-Ass’ and ‘The Secret Service’ for the big screen (the latter of which he co-created), Vaughn also directed 2011’s ‘X-Men: First Class,’ which rejuvenated that ailing franchise.

He was also briefly attached to ‘X-Men 3’ and ‘Thor,’ and has been linked to the in-development comic book movies ‘Flash Gordon’ and ‘The Flash.’ (And, as he mentioned ‘Star Wars,’ it’s worth noting he was among the contenders to direct ‘The Force Awakens’ before JJ Abrams landed the job.)

Still, Vaughn stresses that at this point he doesn’t know what his next film will be, and admits that it could potentially be a third ‘Kingsman’ movie, which he is already writing.

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ is in cinemas this coming Wednesday, 20 September; whilst Henry Cavill’s Superman will next be seen in ‘Justice League,’ opening 17 November.

