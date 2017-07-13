Matt Reeves bins Ben Affleck's Batman script, starts afresh

Sorry, Batman… Affleck’s script for the next movie hs been binned – Credit: Warner Bros

Matt Reeves clearly means business with ‘The Batman’.

He’s not only replaced Ben Affleck as the movie’s director, he’s also binned off Affleck’s script too, and is now formulating his own plot.

Speaking to MTV, and when asked about whether he’d be using Affleck’s script, he replied: “No, it’s a new story. It’s just starting again.

“I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be really cool.”

Whether this development will makes things a tad awkward on set can’t be known right now, but Reeves, who’s riding stellar reviews for his latest ‘War of the Planet of the Apes’, clearly has a vision in place.

Last month he revealed that he’s planning to reinvent the dark knight.

“In all of [my] films, what I try to do, in an almost Hitchcockian sense, is use the camera and use the storytelling so that you become that character, and you emphasize with that point of view,” he told New Trailer Buzz.

“There’s a chance to do an almost noir-driven detective version of Batman that is point-of-view driven in a very, very powerful way, that will hopefully connect you to what’s going on inside of his head and inside of his heart.”

Affleck had reportedly brought in Joe Manganiello to the cast to play the movie’s villain, Deathstroke, but now Reeves is bringing in his own script, that may be out of the window.

Either way, it’s likely that Affleck will be grilled on the matter when he appears alongside his other ‘Justice League’ stars – that movie will be released before ‘The Batman’ – when they arrive at Comic-Con in San Diego next week.

Warner Bros will release ‘Justice League’ on November 17.

