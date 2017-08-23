Matt LeBlanc reveals plans to retire from acting

Suck up all the Matt LeBlanc you can – because he’s planning on early retirement.

The former ‘Friends’ star revealed his plans during an interview on the Conan O’Brien show, when asked if he’d like to retire.

“I’m 50 in a couple of weeks – I’m getting old,” he said.

“I think I would like to retire earlier rather than later because I would like to do not a f**king thing.

“That’s what I would like to do. Just nothing. Nothing. Zero.”

Then when asked what he’d get up to in his spare time, LeBlanc then appeared to officially throw in the towel, saying: “I quit.”

Cue a frantic call from his agent.

LeBlanc has just wrapped filming on the latest series of British-made comedy show ‘Episodes’, and has just signed up for another series of ‘Top Gear’ in the UK, so he’s still got some screen time ahead.

Recently LeBlanc, best known for playing dim-witted lothario Joey Tribbiani on ‘Friends’, revealed that he turned down the role of Phil Dunphy in ‘Modern Family’, which was later taken up by Ty Burrell.

“[The Modern Family pilot script] came across my desk with an offer to play Ty Burrell’s role,” he told USA Today.

“I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script, (but) I’m not the guy for this. I’d be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can’t do.

“Plus, I’m having too much fun laying on the couch.”

Good call, there.

