Matt Damon reveals Donald Trump demands movie cameos for using his buildings

Back when Donald Trump wasn’t president, if you wanted to film a movie on his property, it came with some conditions.

According to Matt Damon, if you want to film in Trump Tower, Mr Trump required a cameo in the movie.

Which would explain his walk-on in ‘Home Alone 2’, of course.

“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part,” Damon told The Hollywood Reporter.

“[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in ‘Scent of a Woman’ — and the whole crew was in on it,” he said.

(Image credit: Everett) More

“You have to waste an hour of your day with a bulls**t shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ — you had to call him by name — and then he exits.”

There was always a way around the stipulations of Mr Trump, however.

“You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out,” added Damon.

“But I guess in ‘Home Alone 2’ they left it in.”

Damon is, unsurprisingly, no fan of Trump, going on to explain his revulsion at the president’s behaviour following the rioting in Charlottesville.

(Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) More

“The night that the president [made his] ‘many sides’ comment was absolutely abhorrent,” Damon said.

“Look, everybody’s got a voice at this point and everybody’s shouting their opinions. But I’m obviously very concerned with the state of things and with the damage that’s being done to our institutions; it’s just very pernicious what [Trump’s] doing.

“I thought Jimmy Kimmel’s line was the best. When he said that Trump said there were fine people on both sides, and showed the clip of the guys screaming ‘Jews will not replace us,’ and cut back to Jimmy saying: ‘Let’s get something straight. If you’re with a group of people ‘chanting Jews will not replace us’ and you don’t immediately leave that group, you are not a fine person.’”

Read more:

Benicio Del Toro’s Star Wars 8 name explained

It sequel to explore ‘cosmic dimension’

Angelina Jolie for Maleficent 2



