Has Matt Damon got a secret cameo in Thor: Ragnarok?

Rumour has it that Matt Damon has snagged himself what sounds like a wonderful cameo in the forthcoming ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

As if the movie didn’t already have a cast star-studded enough, the chatter has come from a ‘source’ who’s managed to grab a sneak peak of the movie, which isn’t due out until the end of October.

There are minor spoilers ahead, so if you don’t want to know the nature of Damon’s cameo, look away now…

The Weekly Planet podcast (via Screenrant) claims the following:

“There’s a scene set on Asgard, in which we watch an Asgardian theatre production that essentially recounts the entirety of ‘Thor 1,’ like as a play, and in this theatre piece the role of Loki is played by an Asgardian actor played by Matt Damon.”

Though this is nothing more than a rumour on the internet at this stage, something about it feels as though there could be an element of truth in it.

The forthcoming movie, directed by Taika Waititi, boasts certain scenes of a theatrical nature, as we’ve seen from the trailer.

In this instalment, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor finds himself unexpectedly thrust into the world of gladiatorial combat, in front of a baying audience.

Could such a theatre piece be the precursor to his scrap with The Hulk? It’s speculation, but not beyond the realms of possibility.

And as Waititi is known for his deft touch as far as comedy is concerned (as a former writer and director of ‘Flight of the Conchords’, not to mention ‘Hunt For The Wilderpeople’ and ‘What We Do In The Shadows’), this sounds like it might be a stunt he’d potentially pull.

The movie finds Thor on the back foot after Hela, the Goddess of Death (played by Cate Blanchett), destroys his hammer. To defeat her, and prevent ‘ragnarok’, the Norse equivalent of the apocalypse, he has to bring together a team comprising the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) and his not necessarily 100% reliable brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Also starring Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Hopkins, Karl Urban and a cameo from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange (and another undisclosed role for Sam Neill), ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is due out on October 24.

