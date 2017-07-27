Matt Damon comes undone in Suburbicon’s crazy new trailer

Joel and Ethan Coen are at it again…

This time with a darkly-comic trailer for ‘Suburbicon’.

The directors behind ‘No Country for Old Men’ and ‘The Big Lebowski’ aren’t at the helm this time around, instead letting George Clooney get behind the camera for ‘Suburbicon’ – a weird and wonderful thriller which sees Matt Damon taking on the mob.

And its darkly-twisted edge is every bit a Coen Brothers movie.

– Zack Snyder ‘Stepping Back’ From DC

– Justice League Gets Epic Comic Con Trailer

– Warner Bros. Adds Two New DC Movies

It’s the American Dream of the 1950s – Suburbicon is a new, idyllic community where everyone can live the life they’ve dreamed about… and Matt Damon is settling in with his family.

Matt Damon loses it in Suburbicon - Credit: Paramount More

Of course, it’s not quite what he hoped when a brush with the mob results in the murder of his wife. But it’s not long before this mild-mannered middle American begins to unravel.

And that’s when it all starts to get a bit crazy.

Suburbicon is a picture of the America Dream – Credit: Paramount More

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns… the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that.”

“But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon.”

I have to admit – the new trailer for ‘Suburbicon’ looks great. It’s everything we think of when the American Dream goes bad… and with a Coen Brothers script behind it all, we can expect quite a twisted ride.

And just check out that moustache on Oscar Isaac.

‘Suburbicon’ stars Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac.

George Clooney directed the film based on a script he co-wrote with Grant Heslove, and Joel and Ethan Coen.

‘Suburbicon’ heads to cinemas on 27 October 2017.

– Danny Elfman Composing Justice League Score

– Wonder Woman 2 Already In The Works

– A Closer Look At Batman’s Justice League Suit