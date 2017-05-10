Matt Damon Almost Killed a Man While Filming ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’

Apparently, during the filming of that iconic boat scene in The Talented Mr. Ripley, one poor stuntman got a little bit more than he bargained for.

The stuntman was weighted down with an anchor and some chains, which were supposed to release when Matt Damon threw him overboard in the scene. There was a problem, however, and the release didn’t work, so he ended up sinking to the bottom of the Mediterranean. “I dumped him into the water and he didn’t come back up. He went straight to the bottom,” Damon said.

Luckily, the stuntman kept his cool, otherwise the situation could have turned out way worse, and he’d have been in a situation that even Jason Bourne couldn’t get out of.

