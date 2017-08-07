Masters of the Universe: Where are they now?

By the power of Grayskull!

It’s been 30 years since ‘Masters of the Universe’ debuted in cinemas across the USA. And let’s just say that time hasn’t been kind to the classic (and extremely campy) He-Man movie.

Starring Dolph Lundgren as everyone’s favourite ‘80s cartoon character, ‘Masters of the Universe’ was beloved by kids at the time. But even then, it was derided by critics, who saw the cheesy action and screwball comedy as something of an oddity.

Still, it’s an ‘80s classic… and it’s thirty years old today.

So, what happened to the Masters of the Universe?

