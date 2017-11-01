MasterClass drops Kevin Spacey's online acting course following sex claims

MasterClass has closed enrolment on its online acting course hosted by Kevin Spacey, following accusations of sexual harassment.

The MasterClass courses feature a wealth of celebrities teaching in their various disciplines, from Gordon Ramsay to Herbie Hancock.

In the writing and acting field, the likes of David Mamet, Martin Scorsese, Aaron Sorkin, Steve Martin, and Samuel L. Jackson all host the paid-for courses.

A spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter: “In light of recent events, MasterClass has closed enrollment in Kevin Spacey’s online class.”

Spacey’s class was released on the website last year, costing $90 (around £68) and delivered over 29 lessons, with a 40-page workbook.

But it’s now been pulled after an allegation from actor Anthony Rapp, currently starring in new series of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’.

He alleges that Spacey tried to seduce and force himself upon him at a party at his house in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

Spacey has said that he cannot remember the alleged incident, but has apologised, blaming likely ‘drunkenness’.

The ‘Usual Suspects’ star also used his statement to come out as gay, a move which has been widely criticised as an attempt to distract from the allegations.

Since then, the current series of ‘House of Cards’ has suspended filming, while Netflix has said that the sixth series will be the last.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Emmys has said that it no longer plans to honour Spacey with the Emmy Founders award at this year’s event.

