'Mary Poppins Returns' Teaser: Watch Emily Blunt in Action

The most action-packed teaser for Mary Poppins Returns has arrived, and it’s certainly supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Director Rob Marshall and Emily Blunt took the D23 stage together to present the sequel on Saturday.

Emily Blunt takes on the titular role that Julie Andrews embodied in the 1964 original. The long-awaited sequel reunites Poppins with Jane and Michael Banks, who are now adults. Following a family tragedy, Michael’s three children — Annabel, Georgie, and John — are left joyless and in need of a spoonful of sugar.

The latest version also boasts a supporting cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack, a street lamplighter who could well be an updated version of Dick Van Dyke’s “chim-chimney” sweep from the 1964 original film, Meryl Streep as Poppins’ cousin Topsy, who wasn’t in the earlier film, Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks, and Colin Firth as William Weatherall Wilkins. Angela Lansbury will also appear.

The movie is set to reunite the director and producing team behind Disney’s hit musical Into the Woods, with Rob Marshall in the director’s chair and Marshall, John DeLuca, and Marc Platt all down as producers.

Walt Disney Studios revealed a motion poster of Blunt in costume following the D23 presentation.

A few seconds of footage screened in a reel during Friday’s animation panel at D23 — enough to make the audience roar. “It’s a good thing you came along when you did, Mary Poppins,” Miranda’s Jack smiles.

The Mary Poppins sequel is scheduled to hit theaters Dec. 25, 2018. The teaser can be seen above.