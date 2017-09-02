Marvel’s Nightwatch may get his own movie

Nightwatch may be getting a comic book movie.

Hang on… who?

According to Meet the Movie Press host Jeff Sneider, the slightly obscure Marvel comic book hero is rumoured to be getting his own film… made by the folks at Sony Pictures.

“There’s a Marvel character named Nightwatch,” he explained. “I’m told that Ed Reicourt has been hired to write a Nightwatch movie for Sony and Marvel, that will be set in the Spider-Man universe, or a spin-off like ‘Black & Silver’ – one of the Spider-Man spin-offs.”

Who the hell is Nightwatch?

Well, he’s a rather obscure Marvel hero who gained popularity in the 1990s… and with a limited number of comic books, he hasn’t really had an awful lot of time in the spotlight.

After witnessing a costumed hero die while battling a group of terrorists, Dr Kevin Trench unmasks the man to find that it’s actually an older version of himself. Eventually, he ends up donning the costume and becoming Nightwatch – a hero heavily inspired by Spawn – at least, visually.

But does he really deserve his own movie?

“I’m pretty confident that Sony is developing a Nightwatch movie,” he added. “That Ed Reicourt is going to write it… but here’s the kicker (and this is not confirmed by any stretch) – I hear Sony wants Spike Lee to direct it.”

If Sony can snag Spike Lee to head up the movie, it could turn out that this obscure comic book property gains a bit of traction – especially when you look at the likes of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ which seemingly came out of nowhere.

And it would certainly make sense to Sony when it comes to expanding their Spider-Man universe. After all, without the ability to prop up those movies with The Avengers and the like, they’re going to need rank outsiders like Nightwatch to keep things interesting.

But will this end up being more than just a rumour?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

