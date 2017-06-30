Marvel won't let Tom Holland read the full Avengers: Infinity War script in case he leaks spoilers

Tom Holland does whatever a spider can – except keeping his mouth shut (credit: Sony/Marvel Studios)

It seems ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ star Tom Holland has built up a bit of a bad reputation as a blabbermouth.

Soon hitting the big screen in his first Spidey solo movie after debuting the role in last year’s ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ Holland will play the role a third time in next year’s eagerly anticipated ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – but don’t ask him what that film’s all about.

Holland has revealed that Marvel Studios would not let him read any of the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ script except for the scenes that he’s in, as they don’t trust him to keep the details to himself.

The 20-year old British actor tells the Toronto Sun, “I don’t know anything about it or what it’s about. I know who the villain is, but that’s it. They don’t let me read anything because I’m so bad at keeping secrets.”

Maybe Iron Man's flying after Spidey to stop him from giving away spoilers…? (Credit: Sony/Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios have long been known for their strictness about confidentiality, with casts and crews routinely sworn to secrecy on pain of death. Well, pain of major legal action and damage to their careers, at least.

Holland is thought to have been on Marvel’s naughty list since letting slip that ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is intended as the opening chapter in a trilogy, which the studio had not made public at the time.

As they’re keeping him on a tighter leash, Holland can reveal very little about ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ the epic from directors Joe and Anthony Russo which the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building toward thus far, in which Josh Brolin’s uber-villain Thanos is expected to battle with, basically, everyone else.

Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland and Chris Pratt on the set of 'Avengers: Infinity War' (credit: Marvel Studios)

All Holland will say on the subject is, “‘Infinity War’ needs no teasing… It’s going to be the biggest movie of all time. Believe me; no one is ready for this movie.”

But perhaps we can prepare ourselves just a little by first seeing ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ which opens in UK cinemas this coming Wednesday, 5 July – and has been met with a very positive critical response so far.

