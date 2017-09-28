New Marvel video hints at where Thor was during 'Civil War'

It turns out that Thor was not ruling over Asgard while the rest of his Avengers chums were battling each other in Captain America: Civil War.

Lots of fans probably assumed he was killing time with his roommate Darryl, but a new teaser for Thor: Ragnarok reveals that the God of Thunder was actually on a galactic journey of self-discovery. (Watch above.)

"Thor is in crisis," Mark Ruffalo reveals. "He never went back to Asgard to claim the throne. He wanted adventure. When we pick him up, he's at the end of this search for himself."

His comments lend credence to recent set reports claiming that Thor was off trying to collect the Infinity Stones and investigating the true mastermind behind a series of universe-threatening plots. (Spoiler: Thanos is probably to blame.)

Photo credit: Disney More

What will bring him back to Asgard (with the Hulk, Loki and Valkyrie by his side) is the invasion and destruction of his homeworld by the death goddess Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Director Taiki Waititi has previously revealed that Ragnarok will actually ignore the events of the previous two Thor movies in order to kick-start a brand new story.

Photo credit: Marvel Studios More

"To be honest, what I did was I tried to approach it as if there were no other films," he told io9. "I wanted to make this a standalone film.

"I loved Thor 1 and Thor 2, but if I was going to make this film my own I couldn't come in and try to make a follow-on movie, to try to make the next episode. I wanted to do my own thing."

Thor: Ragnarok will be released Nov. 3. Watch a trailer below:

