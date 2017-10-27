Marvel Superheroes head to Disneyland Paris

Avengers Assemble… at Disneyland!

Disneyland Paris is getting a Marvel makeover as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes swing into action for some all-new entertainment shows… and you’ll even get the chance to meet them.

“Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and Black Widow will appear for the first time exclusively at Disneyland Paris in summer 2018,” revealed Marvel during an appearance at MCM London (via The Disney Blog). “The Marvel Super Heroes will feature in the Walt Disney Studios Park for exciting meet & greets and entertainment shows.”

Dubbed Marvel’s Summer of Super Heroes, it looks as though Disneyland Paris will be hosting some of the comic book giant’s most iconic heroes.

And it sounds as though it’s going to be a lot of fun.

But that’s not all – Marvel is also taking over one of its hotel resorts.

“Disneyland Paris also announced that it will soon start work on re-imagining one of its Resort Hotels into a universe that would make Tony Stark proud. Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will transport guests to the action-packed, inspiring world of Super Heroes including Iron Man, The Avengers, and Spider Man among others, and will open within 2020.”

Of course, this is a no-brainer for Disney.

After all, the Marvel brand is making big money across the board, and integrating the superhero properties into its parks is obviously a shrewd movie. We’ve already seen the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ get their own ride… and I get the feeling there’s a lot more where that came from.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

