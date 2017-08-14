Marvel star Karen Gillan wants to play DC's Joker

Karen Gillan (Photo: Emma McIntyre via Getty Images)

The Marvel and DC fandoms may be sworn enemies, but that doesn't mean that a Marvel Cinematic Universe star can't have some fun dreamcasting herself as an iconic DC villain.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan found herself in just such a position earlier this month during an appearance at Florida SuperCon, where she was asked to dish about her roles in projects ranging from beloved cult sci-fi series Doctor Who, to her upcoming turn in Jumanji, to her current gig as part of Marvel's Guardians crew. But when asked about who she'd want to play if she could join "another fandom," Gillan had a surprising -- and pretty awesome — answer.

"Oh, can I say something DC?" Gillan responded. "Okay, I'm going to say something DC, and I'm going to play the Joker. Maybe a female Joker."

When told that there is, in fact, "an alternate reality" in the DC comics where such a scenario exists (check out ComicBook.com's explainer on the subject here for more info), the actress was pretty excited.

"This is my calling!" a visibly excited Gillan told the crowd. "Somebody make a call for me and let them know I'm available."

While we doubt Gillan will actually be trading in her Marvel credentials for a role in the DC Extended Universe, we can't help but think the actress would be perfect for the part. Maybe once Jared Leto is done with the character, Gillan can take a crack?

[via: Cosplay and Coffee, h/t ComicBook.com]

Karen Gillan in 'Jumanji': Watch a trailer:

